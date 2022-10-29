Hometown Local
The Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats to schools; donations needed

The nonprofit is partnering with more local schools and providing brand-new coats for their...
The nonprofit is partnering with more local schools and providing brand-new coats for their underprivileged youth.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have a coat this winter.

The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month.

Their Winter Coat Drive is a part of their Keep Giving Initiatives that are aimed at helping the kids and teens in Roanoke.

The organization is looking for ‘new’ or gently used coats to distribute at Belle Academy and Fallon Park Elementary on November 16th and 18th.

The nonprofit’s founder says, every year they hope to help more kids in the community.

“I hope that in everybody’s daily routine they find a way to say ‘hey let me try to find a way to find a coat’, and understand that it is providing a smile for somebody else,” said Xavier Duckett, the founder of the Humble Hustle Company Inc.

Here is a list of their winter coat drive drop-off locations.

She’s International Boutique

Village Grill

Eddie Bauer (Valley View Blvd.)

The Collective

You can also buy and donate a coat on their Amazon wish list.

Distribution days:

Belle Academy- November 16th at 2:00 p.m.

Fallon Park Elementary- November 18th at 9:00 a.m.

