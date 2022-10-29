Lawmakers bring education summit to western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the House and Senate Education Committees wrapped up a two-day summit in western Virginia Friday afternoon.

The lawmakers met at Radford University on Thursday, and at the Hotel Roanoke on Friday.

The session touched on a wide range of current issues, from student assessments to freedom of speech on college campuses.

And among the last issues they tackled was affordability of higher education.

“College affordability for me, and for us at Virginia State University, is probably the most important issue that we have, trying to make sure that we educate young people and give them an opportunity to chase their dreams,” said Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah.

Abdullah said all of the state’s public colleges and universities care about affordability.

And he said he was encouraged that lawmakers were having the conversation during their education summit.

