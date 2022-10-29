Man faces multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit, according to Campbell Co. deputies

CAMPBELL Co, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an arrest on Friday.

Deputies say Daniel Ardito, 20, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey was taken into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Officials report Ardito was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County.

The pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle at the Winebarger Rd entrance near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop.

Ardito was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery on law Enforcement officer, felony eluding and reckless driving.

Law enforcement says additional charges are pending.

WDBJ7 will update this story as it develops.

