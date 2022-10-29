Roanoke City Council candidates participate in a community forum ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of community members gathered for a Roanoke City Council candidate forum on Friday night.

All 11 candidates running for the four open seats on city council attended the forum.

WDBJ7′s senior reporter Joe Dashiell moderated Friday night’s event hosted by the NAACP and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The candidates answered questions about their leadership style, school safety and economic equity.

Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, Maynard Keller, Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Peter Volosin, Jamaal Jackson, Preston Tyler, David Bowers, Peg McGuire and Luke Priddy are the candidates on the November 8 ballot.

