Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Ridge Commons development project in Roanoke Co. was awarded $15 million in 2022 Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to allow for affordability and efficiency in the process to result in more cost-conscience residential opportunities for Virginians.

The Governor’s Office announced a total of $60 million to be spread between multiple projects.

“A priority in the forefront of this Administration is to make housing more affordable for all Virginians. Our partnership with Virginia Housing has enabled us to effectively disperse state tax credits to ensure rental properties are being built that are more affordable for renters,” added Youngkin.

All projects awarded are in their early stages, with four being new and one a rehabilitation effort of an existing rural property with project-based rental assistance. An estimated 572 new affordable units, along with the preservation of another 47, are expected.

“The legislation requires that a portion of the HOTC developments be initially set-aside for developments located in jurisdictions with a population of <35,000. Priority was also given to developments that are part of a strategic initiative for affordable housing such as the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI). There was also a priority for multi-phase developments that can increase efficiency by incorporating HOTC and combining all phases into a single development.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.