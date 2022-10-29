The Virginia State Police are facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth.

Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained what it’s like to work in the dispatch center.

“We answer phone calls from the public and from the local agencies,” Finney said. “When the trooper gets there, we make sure we get them everything that they need.”

With five open dispatcher positions to fill, Finney explained how her job can become difficult and stressful.

“I’m in charge of all the scheduling so its been really difficult to try and pull from everywhere, finding a trooper that is willing to come cover or the secretaries or whoever it may be to get the shifts that we’re having to cover filled,” Finney said.

VSP is pulling troopers off the road to make sure there is someone to answer the calls. Sergeant Whitt Hamrick is working on recruiting more dispatchers for the headquarters. He explained the impact the shortage is having on state police.

“We’re really pushing ourselves thin already on the road, and to have to pull people off to make sure that they have the lifeline behind them to get them the backup that they need, it causes issues with response times,” Sergeant Hamrick said.

With fewer troopers on the road, people who call for help may be waiting longer. A VSP trooper explained how he’s getting ready to be called into dispatch service if needed.

“The shortage of dispatchers kind of makes it difficult on troopers because they’re the ones that take the call first,” Trooper Steven Thompson said. “There’s a shortage on dispatchers, there’s a shortage of call takers, our response time is really limited and extended.”

VSP in Richmond is working with the Governor’s Office to try and increase incentives for agency dispatchers, like compensation and benefits.

Even with the added stress of staffing shortages, Finney explained she’s passionate to be in public service.

“I love it, it’s definitely not for the faint of heart, but it can be very rewarding and very stressful at times,” Finney said. “I find that its a way to serve my community.”

A link to apply to the open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.