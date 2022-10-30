Appomattox Co. rollover crash lands one person in the hospital early Sunday morning

APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Appomattox Co. communications officials, the crash was along 460 (Richmond Hwy) near the intersection with Ruritan Lane.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a single-vehicle crash with possible entrapment. An official with the Appomattox crew believed they could possibly remove the driver through the passenger side after finding them trapped inside the truck.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were joined by the Appomattox Co. Rescue Squad, Appomattox Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police in efforting this scene.

