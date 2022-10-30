Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Appomattox Co. rollover crash lands one person in the hospital early Sunday morning

Caption
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Appomattox Co. communications officials, the crash was along 460 (Richmond Hwy) near the intersection with Ruritan Lane.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a single-vehicle crash with possible entrapment. An official with the Appomattox crew believed they could possibly remove the driver through the passenger side after finding them trapped inside the truck.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were joined by the Appomattox Co. Rescue Squad, Appomattox Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police in efforting this scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Demarco Jackson mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death

Latest News

Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Appomattox Co. crash along 460 early Sunday morning (10.30.22)
Police lights generic.
Man killed in crash on I-81 in Botetourt County
The crashes have been causing major delays along the highway.
VDOT working with construction contractors to decrease collisions along I-81 work zones
One Hospitalized after Crash involving Roanoke County school bus
One Hospitalized after crash involving Roanoke County school bus