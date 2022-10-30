Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WDBJ) - Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale.

Bell will race Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain for the championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain earned his berth by pinning his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile speedway and using the wall to go faster than would otherwise be adviseable.

The Speedway announced a complete sellout of the grandstands, suites, camping and pre-race experience, making it the first Xfinity 500 sellout since 2006.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are proud to share that our loyal fans have sold out the Xfinity 500,” said the Speedway’s president, Clay Campbell. “We are overwhelmingly grateful for race fans coming out to support the NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway. As one of the most competitive races and tracks on the Cup Series schedule, the fireworks on and off the track will be on display before a capacity crowd today.”

This is the eighth Cup Series sellout this season.

In 2023, Martinsville will host all three national series on April 14-16, 2023, featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, April 14, 2023, Xfinity Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and the Cup Series on Sunday, April 16, 2023 during what will be NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.