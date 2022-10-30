Cloudy and cool today with rain on Monday
Widespread rain likely Monday
- Cool with a good deal of cloud cover for Sunday
- Scattered showers develop tonight
- Widespread rain expected Monday
SUNDAY
Most hometowns will stay dry today with a good deal of cloud coverage. A few locations could see some sun peak through allowing highs in the lower 60s. Highs will mainly be in the 50s.
MONDAY
Plan for a wet morning commute. Widespread rain is expected during the morning hours. Some of the rain could be moderate at times. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
RAIN DETAILS:
- Most models show spotty showers arriving late Sunday
- Rain becomes more widespread Monday morning
- Forecast models show lingering showers are possible east of the Blue Ridge around Trick-or-Treat time Monday
- Around 0.50″ of rain is expected Sunday night through Monday with higher amounts possible.
REST OF THE WEEK
Drier and warmer weather will return on Tuesday. The mainly dry weather will continue for the rest of the workweek and into next weekend. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
THE TROPICS
The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. At this time there is a high chance of development in the Caribbean in the next 5 days.
