Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting

Christian Pinckney photo
Christian Pinckney photo(Danville PD)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.

Bath and Body Works employee Danni Gammon says the incident left her shaken.

“I could’ve been here. That could’ve been me. You never really know what’s gonna happen,” said Gammon. “I could go to work today, and it could happen again.”

The suspect 18-year-old Christian Pinckney is accused of killing 26-year-old Tyshaun King. Danville Police Department Major Chris Wiles says the shooting happened just before 7:15 inside Hibbett Sports. Wiles says the suspect ran away after firing the gun.

“We do know those individuals knew each other,” said Wiles. “They had contact within the store and it escalated very quickly.”

Wiles says Pinckney has had a previous offense as a juvenile. And is now facing multiple charges.

“Second-degree murder. Shooting in an occupied building and also a possession of firearm by a felon,” explained Wiles.

Aliyah Perez was buying tights for a Halloween costume house party before the incident.

“It’s surprising and it’s sad because I’m pretty sure it didn’t need to happen,” says Perez.

And Gammon says she will be looking over her shoulder.

“I hope that when I go to work, we do have a conversation about it and more safety precautions and everything,” added Gammon. “And kinda make a game planner for what if it happens again.”

Police officers conducted a heart wall at the Danville mall after a shooting happened last night. An effort to give the community information and offer resources.

Law enforcement wants to thank retailers for responding quickly. But warn the public that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. This is still an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to reach out to Danville Police.

