Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated on Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments.

The Lynchburg Fire Department says they were called at around 7:05 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive.

First arriving crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents already outside. They told crews that the fire was in an upstairs bathroom.

Firefighters opened the ceiling in the bathroom and found smoldering beams in an attic crawlspace which they rapidly extinguished.

The townhome was hit with smoke and water damage, with a dollar estimate still yet to be determined.

It is believed that the fire started when an exhaust fan in the bathroom overheated and ignited areas of the attic. Crews spent about two hours on scene, ventilating the building and a townhome next door that shared the common attic.

There were no injuries in this case.

