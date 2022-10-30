Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns with Republican candidates in Roanoke

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned with local GOP candidates Saturday in Roanoke.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned with local GOP candidates Saturday in Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned for Republican candidates during a visit to Roanoke Saturday.

The event at the Jefferson Center included 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and GOP candidates for Roanoke and Salem City Councils.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged Republicans to vote early.

“Show up. Go vote. Don’t wait until Election Day, because you never know, you might get sick,” Earle-Sears said. “And if we find out you didn’t vote and it’s Election Day, and you’ve got a belly ache, we are pulling you out of the bed,” she joked.

Democratic and Independent candidates have been urging their supporters to vote early as well.

This was the first of two Saturdays for early in-person voting across Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Credit: Danville Police
One person dead after shooting at Danville Mall; shooter sought
Demarco Jackson mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers discussed higher education affordability during education summit in western...
Lawmakers bring education summit to western Virginia
WDBJ7's senior reporter Joe Dashiell moderated the event
Roanoke City Council candidates participate in community forum ahead of Election Day
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke Thursday about Micron’s plan to invest in microchip...
Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down