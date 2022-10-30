Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns with Republican candidates in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned for Republican candidates during a visit to Roanoke Saturday.

The event at the Jefferson Center included 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and GOP candidates for Roanoke and Salem City Councils.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged Republicans to vote early.

“Show up. Go vote. Don’t wait until Election Day, because you never know, you might get sick,” Earle-Sears said. “And if we find out you didn’t vote and it’s Election Day, and you’ve got a belly ache, we are pulling you out of the bed,” she joked.

Democratic and Independent candidates have been urging their supporters to vote early as well.

This was the first of two Saturdays for early in-person voting across Virginia.

