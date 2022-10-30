One person dead after shooting at Danville Mall, suspect wanted

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting on Saturday evening at the Hibbett Sports store inside the Danville Mall has left one person dead.

Danville Police say the shooting occurred at around 7:14 p.m. and led to a search of each store before patrons were released. There is no active shooter threat on the premises.

The suspect was able to flee on foot from the scene. Preliminary evidence shows the suspect pulled a gun out and shot the customer.

The victim was taken away with critical injuries by EMS.

The situation appears to be an isolated case with no further threat to the community.

Contact the Danville Police at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.