Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

One person dead after shooting at Danville Mall, suspect wanted

Credit: Danville Police
Credit: Danville Police(Credit: Danville Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting on Saturday evening at the Hibbett Sports store inside the Danville Mall has left one person dead.

Danville Police say the shooting occurred at around 7:14 p.m. and led to a search of each store before patrons were released. There is no active shooter threat on the premises.

The suspect was able to flee on foot from the scene. Preliminary evidence shows the suspect pulled a gun out and shot the customer.

The victim was taken away with critical injuries by EMS.

The situation appears to be an isolated case with no further threat to the community.

Contact the Danville Police at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
Demarco Jackson mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin 10/29/22
Weekend News Bulletin 10/29/22
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
UVA Football
Virginia football defeated by Hurricanes, 14-12 in 4OT