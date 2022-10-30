Hometown Local
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well.

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man.

Police are looking for Curtis Harvey Howell, 78. He is white, 5′ 4″ and 130 pounds with green eyes and gray hair, according to police. He was last reported seen October 29, 2022 at 5:55 p.m. on Goodwin Avenue in Salem. He may be wearing a blue jacket with red collar, dark jeans and brown slip-on shoes. Police say he is presumed to be traveling on foot.

Police say Howell suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.

