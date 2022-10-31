Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

20-year-old man dies in Halifax County crash

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nathalie man died in a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:02 p.m. on Elder Rd, three-quarters of a mile west of Hog Wallow Rd.

20-year-old Robert Lee Hunt Harris was driving a Ford Ranger East on Elder Rd, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.

Police say Harris wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large

Latest News

Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Traffic in Montgomery County.
Road incidents on I-81 cause delays
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Appomattox Co. crash along 460 early Sunday morning (10.30.22)
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Appomattox Co. rollover lands one person in hospital