20-year-old man dies in Halifax County crash
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nathalie man died in a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say the crash occurred at 10:02 p.m. on Elder Rd, three-quarters of a mile west of Hog Wallow Rd.
20-year-old Robert Lee Hunt Harris was driving a Ford Ranger East on Elder Rd, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.
Police say Harris wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.