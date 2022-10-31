Hometown Local
7@four previews Run for Donuts 5K

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 6th Annual Sherwood Memorial Park Run for Donuts 5k and Fun Run is Saturday, November 5.

SVH Services, created to meet the needs of people with unique learning challenges, benefits from the event.

Watch the video to see organizers Susan Mini and Angie Leonard, and mascot Emma Beard “Sprinkles,” preview the event.

Click here for more information and to register.

