AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.

That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia.

It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams.

Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

