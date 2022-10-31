AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

(AP) - Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.

That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia.

It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams.

Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

