Blacksburg seeking feedback on playground designs

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg has two new potential layouts for it’s redesigned Hand-in-Hand Playground.

The town is working to replace the old playground and wants community feedback on potential designs.

Blacksburg Parks and Rec says it plans to have new equipment ready for use by next May.

The same company that built the original park will be building the next design.

“It’s going to be here for another 30 year so it’s not only for their children now but their children’s children in the future,” Blacksburg’s Director of Parks and Rec Dean Crane said. “I think it’s just really important to say what you like.”

