Chatham Hall to see major renovations for first time in decades

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall recently launched their Boundless Potential campaign to raise $35 million to make improvements to their campus.

The majority of the funds will be used to build an athletics, health, and wellness center with a brand new gym, an indoor track, and a climbing wall.

“That accomplishes several things,” said Christine Knight, chief advancement officer. “It provides the training that one might need physically. Something like that also gives you mental toughness when you’re overcoming fear of climbing and it gives the ability to communicate. So, leadership skills are very much a part of this.”

The funds will also be used to provide additional financial aid to students and renovate 25 student and faculty houses.

“We want this these public spaces to feel like home for our girls. We want our faculty to live in homes that they’re proud of. We believe that gives us also a competitive edge when we have modernized spaces in this community to attract and retain experienced and talented faculty to this region,” added Knight.

The ground behind the new wellness center will also be leveled out, allowing for an outdoor yoga space and outdoor learning area.

“Part of the design of the yoga and the fitness space is that we allow for integrated indoor and outdoor spaces. That is also something we’ve learned with COVID. We don’t know how long communicable diseases like COVID will be here with us. So, the ability to incorporate distance spacing and fresh air are an important aspect of what we’re doing,” explained Knight.

They have currently raised $31 million from donors and alumni of the $35 million they need

Renovations will begin next spring and should be complete by fall of 2024.

