Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six...
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
FILE - New Afghan Army special forces members attend their graduation ceremony after a...
Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, former Afghan generals say