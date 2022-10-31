Danville’s Market Monster Mash continues despite the rain

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting their sixth annual Market Monster Mash indoors Monday night due to inclement weather.

The Halloween event will take place inside the Community Market and is free for everyone.

There will be face painting, trunk or treat, food trucks, bouncy houses, and other activities for families to enjoy.

Those who were going to decorate their trunks will now be judged based on their tables.

“The Market Monster Mash is a great way to come out and enjoy showing off your costume and see everybody else’s,” said Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator. “People will decorate their trunks and will now be inside, so they’ll have all of their decorations on a table. We do have the best decorated truck contest. So, between the trucks is a little friendly competition to see who has the best decorations.”

The Market Monster Mash will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.

