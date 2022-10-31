Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023.

The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Berglund’s description of the play is here: A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years. From second grade, through summer vacations, to college, and well into adulthood, they have spent a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, and victories and defeats. But long after the letters are done, the real question remains: Have they made the right choices or is the love of their life only a letter away?

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4, and will be available here: henritzedentaltickets.com , by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.