Halloween safety tips for trick or treating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many are celebrating one of the spookiest days of the year, of course we are talking about Halloween.

One of the most important and easiest things parents can do as you head out the door is to wear some reflective gear and carry a flashlight, especially as it gets dark.

Dr. Kathryn Bass with Carilion Children’s said the safest way to gather is in a large group at someone’s home or at a community center.

Or if you are going to go trick or treating, try to go in large groups and go early.

“In the dark, even though you maybe familiar with your neighborhood...it gets hard to see your footing. You’re traversing in someone else’s property. There might be stairs, there might be embankments. We live in a kind of hilly, mountainous region, so falls from heights tend to be another injury that we see commonly over Halloween,” said Dr. Kathryn Bass, a pediatric surgeon at Carilion Children’s.

She also said it’s important for parents to check their kids’ candy before they dig in.

“First of all, you just have to make sure, you know what your child’s food allergies are. That they’re not taking something that might trigger an allergy and then just check the packaging to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with,” said Bass.

She also stressed to drivers out on the roads that Halloween is a busy night and to watch out for little ones especially as you are headed home or in the neighborhood.

