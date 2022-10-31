Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Halloween safety tips for trick or treating

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many are celebrating one of the spookiest days of the year, of course we are talking about Halloween.

One of the most important and easiest things parents can do as you head out the door is to wear some reflective gear and carry a flashlight, especially as it gets dark.

Dr. Kathryn Bass with Carilion Children’s said the safest way to gather is in a large group at someone’s home or at a community center.

Or if you are going to go trick or treating, try to go in large groups and go early.

“In the dark, even though you maybe familiar with your neighborhood...it gets hard to see your footing. You’re traversing in someone else’s property. There might be stairs, there might be embankments. We live in a kind of hilly, mountainous region, so falls from heights tend to be another injury that we see commonly over Halloween,” said Dr. Kathryn Bass, a pediatric surgeon at Carilion Children’s.

She also said it’s important for parents to check their kids’ candy before they dig in.

“First of all, you just have to make sure, you know what your child’s food allergies are. That they’re not taking something that might trigger an allergy and then just check the packaging to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with,” said Bass.

She also stressed to drivers out on the roads that Halloween is a busy night and to watch out for little ones especially as you are headed home or in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability

Latest News

Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween Safety Tips
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Department of Forestry holds annual online seedling sale
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 31, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 31, 2022
Gas pump.
Gas prices in Roanoke down 2.8 cents in the past week