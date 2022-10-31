Hometown Local
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates as he leaves the field...
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Commanders defeated the Colts 17-16. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 22 seconds left capped an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and lifted the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory at Indianapolis.

Local prep star Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling the ball away from cornerback Stephon Gilmore one play before Heinicke scored.

Washington has won three straight. Indy managed only one TD in Sam Ehlinger’s first career start.

He took over at quarterback this week when coach Frank Reich announced longtime veteran Matt Ryan had been benched.

Indy led 16-7 with 11:12 to go but couldn’t close it out.

