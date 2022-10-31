Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls

An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. (Source: WRTV/ISP/Family Handout/Twitter/Kelsi German)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Indiana State Police will hold a press conference Monday on developments in the 2017 unsolved slaying of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

This comes amid reports that an arrest has been made in the case.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources said authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of the girls

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017.

Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention because of a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday then moved to a state facility for his safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability

Latest News

Cameras caught a thief breaking into an Oklahoma restaurant through the ceiling.
Thief falls through ceiling while breaking into Oklahoma restaurant
GRAPHIC WARNING: A deadly bridge collapse in India is caught on video.
GRAPHIC: Moment of the bridge collapse in India caught on video
Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween safety tips for trick or treating
Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween Safety Tips