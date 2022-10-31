Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time.

Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.

His attorney, Carmen Hernandez, told a judge during a virtual hearing Monday afternoon she would not be ready for trial on November 14. The government motioned for the hearing to bring a resolution to what they said were ongoing delays with the defense. In September, Hernandez motioned for a continuance of trial, stating she would be too busy with other cases. The D.C. District Court judge denied the motion.

During Monday’s hearing, however, the judge granted the motion, while emphasizing to Hernandez that her client, too, deserved a fair trial.

This makes Monday’s continuance the second time the trial date in this case has been pushed back. In May, his trial, scheduled for August, was pushed to the November date with Hernandez citing scheduling concerns.

No new date has been set.

