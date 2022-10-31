Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again

Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US...
Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US Capitol January 6(US District Court)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time.

Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.

His attorney, Carmen Hernandez, told a judge during a virtual hearing Monday afternoon she would not be ready for trial on November 14. The government motioned for the hearing to bring a resolution to what they said were ongoing delays with the defense. In September, Hernandez motioned for a continuance of trial, stating she would be too busy with other cases. The D.C. District Court judge denied the motion.

During Monday’s hearing, however, the judge granted the motion, while emphasizing to Hernandez that her client, too, deserved a fair trial.

This makes Monday’s continuance the second time the trial date in this case has been pushed back. In May, his trial, scheduled for August, was pushed to the November date with Hernandez citing scheduling concerns.

No new date has been set.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large

Latest News

Areas of fog likely overnight.
Monday, October 31 - Evening Update
Last-Minute Snacks: Kate and Catherine
Last-Minute Snacks: Kate and Catherine
Use Yoga to Stress Less
Use Yoga to Stress Less
Two dead after Halifax Co. crash