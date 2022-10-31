Hometown Local
Koo’s OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could have won the game.

That gave the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South at 4-4.

The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers’ D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons to pull it out.

Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds left, but his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the extra point to a 48-yard attempt. Eddy Piñeiro missed it, then missed a game-winning try in overtime from 32 yards.

