Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene.

Police say an occupied home and two unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire during the incident. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Scott with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174.

