Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning.
At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
