Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning.

At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability

Latest News

Traffic in Montgomery County.
Road incidents on I-81 causing delays
Halloween Safety Tips
Doctor offers Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween Safety Tips
The Virginia Department of Forestry’s online seedling store is now open. You can buy them at...
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Department of Forestry holds annual online seedling sale