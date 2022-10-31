Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder

Police said 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit by a pickup truck around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. (Source: WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino, Alyssa Williams and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) – An on-duty officer with the London Police Department in Kentucky was hit and killed by a drunken driver this weekend, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser was hit by a pickup truck around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The impact knocked both vehicles into a cemetery, damaging several headstones.

The Laurel County Coroner’s Office pronounced Medlock dead at the scene.

“Logan was an outstanding police officer,” Police Chief Travis Dotson said in an emotional statement Sunday morning. “We are heartbroken.”

Dotson said the department is in “a horrible time of shock and disbelief. It’s a great loss for this community, and we will never forget.”

Officers with the Kentucky State Police charged Casey Byrd, 36 of Oneida, Tenn., with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer.

Medlock leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.

Copyright 2022 WKYT and WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large

Latest News

Easton Oetting’s wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans.
'Costume of the year': Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son
Imagen ilustrativa
20-year-old man dies in Halifax County crash
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announced an arrest in the 2017 killings of two...
Indiana police announce arrest in Delphi killings
White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions