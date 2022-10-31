Hometown Local
One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd.

32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford Fusion south on Rt. 501, drove across the center line and hit a Kia Forte headed north. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to overturn and both vehicles ran off the road.

Swain was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

