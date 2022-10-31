Hometown Local
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash early Sunday.(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday.

They said the vehicle, an Audi RS5, was traveling on a highway as it entered a curve. The car left the roadway and drove on the grass shoulder, where it hit a private driveway, causing it to rotate and overturn before coming to a stop upright, officials said in a release.

WANF reported the driver and two passengers in the car died on the scene.

Authorities said the two other people were taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male died and a female passenger was listed in critical condition.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said three of the four people killed were students who attended schools in Chattooga County.

Chattooga Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer also commented on the tragedy.

“Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee,” Hosmer said.

Family, friends, and people who knew the three students shared memories of them across social media Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

