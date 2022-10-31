Hometown Local
Road incidents on I-81 cause delays

Traffic in Montgomery County.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages on I-81 Monday morning.

On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. The north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

In Montgomery County at the Ironto Rest Area, there are delays because of a crash; the northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed. At mile marker 114, there are delays because of a tractor trailer crash that has the southbound left shoulder and left lane closed.

Check back for traffic updates.

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash