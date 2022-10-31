Hometown Local
Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween

Mooney celebrated her birthday at Brookdale Salem assisted living center(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 on Monday.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem back in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney was able to celebrate her birthday with her friends and family. She explained the most important thing in life is making memories with your family.

”I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem.

She was also a part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

