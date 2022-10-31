Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Scattered showers develop today

A few showers continue for trick-or-treaters
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Shower coverage increases this morning
  • Rain showers continue throughout the day
  • Sunshine returns on Tuesday

MONDAY

Clouds hang tough today as showers become more numerous as we head through the morning. It looks like showers will continue throughout the day. Highs today only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Cloudy with passing rain showers.
Cloudy with passing rain showers.(WDBJ Weather)

Trick-or-treat forecast for tonight looks cloudy. We’ll also continue to see a few showers around the area with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Clouds hang tough with a few passing showers.
Clouds hang tough with a few passing showers.(WDBJ Weather)

RAIN DETAILS:

  • Showers become more numerous this morning
  • Rain becomes more widespread this afternoon.
  • Forecast models show lingering showers, especially east of the Blue Ridge, around Trick-or-Treat time Monday.
  • Around 0.25″ of rain is expected through Monday night with isolated higher amounts.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY

Drier and warmer weather will return on Tuesday. The rest of the workweek will stay mainly dry; however, isolated showers are possible on Wednesday as a weak disturbance works through our hometowns. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Above-normal high temperatures are expected for much of the workweek.
Above-normal high temperatures are expected for much of the workweek.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Right now, next weekend looks mainly dry with above-normal temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re watching a system that could bring a stray shower into the region late Sunday.

THE TROPICS

The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, located over the central Caribbean Sea.

The Hurricane Center continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen.
The Hurricane Center continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway,...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship at Martinsville
Curtis Howell, reported missing from Roanoke County
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability

Latest News

Rain coverage picks up heading into Monday/.
Widespread rain likely Monday
Full Forecast - Sunday Evening Update
Full Forecast - Sunday Evening Update
Sunday Morning Update
Weather Talk Live - Saturday, October 29 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live - October 29 Evening Update