Scattered showers develop today
A few showers continue for trick-or-treaters
- Shower coverage increases this morning
- Rain showers continue throughout the day
- Sunshine returns on Tuesday
MONDAY
Clouds hang tough today as showers become more numerous as we head through the morning. It looks like showers will continue throughout the day. Highs today only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Trick-or-treat forecast for tonight looks cloudy. We’ll also continue to see a few showers around the area with temperatures in the upper 50s.
RAIN DETAILS:
- Showers become more numerous this morning
- Rain becomes more widespread this afternoon.
- Forecast models show lingering showers, especially east of the Blue Ridge, around Trick-or-Treat time Monday.
- Around 0.25″ of rain is expected through Monday night with isolated higher amounts.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY
Drier and warmer weather will return on Tuesday. The rest of the workweek will stay mainly dry; however, isolated showers are possible on Wednesday as a weak disturbance works through our hometowns. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
THE WEEKEND
Right now, next weekend looks mainly dry with above-normal temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re watching a system that could bring a stray shower into the region late Sunday.
THE TROPICS
The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, located over the central Caribbean Sea.
