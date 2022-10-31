Scattered showers develop today

Shower coverage increases this morning

Rain showers continue throughout the day

Sunshine returns on Tuesday

MONDAY

Clouds hang tough today as showers become more numerous as we head through the morning. It looks like showers will continue throughout the day. Highs today only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Cloudy with passing rain showers. (WDBJ Weather)

Trick-or-treat forecast for tonight looks cloudy. We’ll also continue to see a few showers around the area with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Clouds hang tough with a few passing showers. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN DETAILS:

Showers become more numerous this morning

Rain becomes more widespread this afternoon.

Forecast models show lingering showers, especially east of the Blue Ridge, around Trick-or-Treat time Monday.

Around 0.25″ of rain is expected through Monday night with isolated higher amounts.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY

Drier and warmer weather will return on Tuesday. The rest of the workweek will stay mainly dry; however, isolated showers are possible on Wednesday as a weak disturbance works through our hometowns. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Above-normal high temperatures are expected for much of the workweek. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Right now, next weekend looks mainly dry with above-normal temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re watching a system that could bring a stray shower into the region late Sunday.

THE TROPICS

The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, located over the central Caribbean Sea.

The Hurricane Center continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen. (WDBJ Weather)

