Here @ Home: Stress less to age less

Researchers are looking into what’s behind the disparities and how to promote healthy aging for everyone.
Stressed Out Adults
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone ages, some better than others. Now researchers are looking into what’s behind the disparities and how to promote healthy aging for everyone.

Cancer, heart disease, pneumonia… as our age goes up, so does our risk for these diseases. But why do older adults of the same age have drastically different health outcomes? Researchers have narrowed down the culprit to stress.

On Here @ Home Monday, we take a look at what researchers say happens with the immune system when the body experiences stress, and we talk with Bonny Branch, from Free Yoga for the People about using yoga poses, breathing techniques, and mindfulness will help people live, work and play together better.

