Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Danville Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle.

Investigators say a silver vehicle approached a home on Greenwich Circle and started shooting toward it.

The three people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All of the victims were treated at SOVAH Health of Danville and released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

