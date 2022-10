MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man who police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge.

Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Oct. 31.

His trial is set for next April 17-18.

He’s facing six felonies including first degree murder.

