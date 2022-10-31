Hometown Local
Two dead after Halifax Co. crash

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe and his passenger died over the weekend following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Co. along U.S. 360.

State Police say they responded shortly after midnight Saturday, a mile east of Route 344, where the driver was traveling east before he drove off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Maurice S. Lynch, 24 of Orangeburg, S.C., was taken to Duke University Hospital and died. David L. Bacchus, 36 of Florence, S.C., was the passenger and died at the scene.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the Tahoe, according to police.

