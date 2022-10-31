Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Two shot in Pittsylvania Co. early Sunday morning

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot in the area.

The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.

When law enforcement arrived, sounds of gunshots being heard were denied by the crowd that was present. Shortly thereafter, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to two people who arrived at Halifax and Danville emergency facilities.

Both had wounds consistent with gunshots.

One person was taken via medevac to a nearby trauma center. Both victims’ conditions are unknown.

Contact 1-800-791-0044 or send a message to sar@pittgov.org with information that can stay anonymous. The information that leads to an arrest and conviction is also eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Demarco Jackson mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death

Latest News

Full Forecast - Sunday Evening Update
Full Forecast - Sunday Evening Update
WYW: Call Your Credit Card Company
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting
Credit: WDBJ7
Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots