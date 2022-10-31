Two shot in Pittsylvania Co. early Sunday morning

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot in the area.

The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.

When law enforcement arrived, sounds of gunshots being heard were denied by the crowd that was present. Shortly thereafter, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to two people who arrived at Halifax and Danville emergency facilities.

Both had wounds consistent with gunshots.

One person was taken via medevac to a nearby trauma center. Both victims’ conditions are unknown.

Contact 1-800-791-0044 or send a message to sar@pittgov.org with information that can stay anonymous. The information that leads to an arrest and conviction is also eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

