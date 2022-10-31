Woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle that was spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of multiple bags of drugs on a suspect last week.

The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman that was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number. She was then identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.

Kreutzer was arrested and numerous bags of drugs were found that included 15.6g of methamphetamine, a glass smoking device with a white powdery substance and a scale.

Amberlee Kreutzer was served on one charge for Contempt of Court: Failure to appear out of Amherst Co., three charges of Larceny: Less than $1,000 not from person and one charge of Contempt of Court: Disobedience/resistance of an officer of the court out of the City of Lynchburg.

Additional charges may be brought.

Contact the Drug Hotline at 434-946-7585. Citizens are encouraged to report any and all suspicious activity.

