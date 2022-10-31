Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a chain-reaction-style crash that left one person dead, and several others injured early Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 84, near Parham Road in Henrico just before 3 a.m.

Once on the scene, troopers found seven cars involved in the crash.

VSP says the first crash happened when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road northbound, and hit a guardrail, spinning back into the travel lane.

A second fender-bender-style crash happened when a 2019 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Kia Forte slowed to avoid the Jeep and rear-end one another.

Then, the drivers of the Jeep, Kia, and Toyota exited got out of their cars, and stood in the roadway, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP says a third crash happened when a 2010 Ford Focus hit the Jeep and Kia Forte, in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The fourth crash happened when a 2009 Honda Accord tried to avoid the scene, T-boning the Focus and sending a Hyundai Elantra into the back of the jeep, striking the Elantra’s driver Clair Elizabeth Wenzel, 28, of Montpelier, Va.

VSP says Wenzel died instantly.

A final crash happened when a Mazda CX5 drove through the area and ended up hitting the Honda Accord.

VSP says seven cars were involved in the crash, and seven people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

