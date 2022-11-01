146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion.

A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

Two tickets that each won $50,000 were bought at the Kroger store at 15069 Forest Road in Forest and another 7-Eleven, at 1108 Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake.

Wednesday alone, Virginia Lottery officials say they expect to sell about $6.3 million worth of Powerball tickets in the Commonwealth for that night’s drawing. At peak times Wednesday, the Virginia Lottery expects Powerball tickets to be selling at a rate of 6,380 tickets per minute across Virginia.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia, like tickets from all other Virginia Lottery games, goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.