AGING IN PLACE: November is National Family Caregivers Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kim Whiter is the Owner and CEO for Elder Care Solutions, a national company based in Roanoke that aims to ensure aging and caring for aging loved ones doesn’t end in financial ruin.

Whiter’s company is hosting a national conference called The Care Colloquium in Roanoke this month focused on leaders collaborating to improve care.

“If you are leading an organization that helps families care for their aging members, we want you to come! Those who work in adult day care, home care, home health, independent and assisted living, memory care, accessibility devices, social workers, gerontologists, elder law attorney, etc. should attend this event,” says Whiter.

Whiter says The Care Colloquium is a meeting of the minds.

“We’re bringing founders and leaders of some of the biggest organizations in care to Roanoke to talk about care challenges we’re all witnessing as we help people caring for their loved ones. We’re also promoting collaboration, with Collaboration Stations sprinkled throughout the event so leaders grab a peer and sit down to brainstorm how they can work together,” she says.

Click here for registration information and the conference schedule.

