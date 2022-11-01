Bland County skunk tests positive for rabies

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A skunk in Bland County has tested positive for rabies, and the health department is urging anyone who may have had contact with the skunk to come forward.

A skunk showing “odd behavior” was seen October 28 in the 100 block of Church Hill Lane, according to the Mount Rogers Health District, Bland County Health Department and Virginia Department of Health, which say the skunk may have had contact with neighborhood cats or dogs.

Anyone or any people in the area whose pets have had contact with a skunk are urged to call the health department at 276-688-3642.

Residents are urged to have their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.