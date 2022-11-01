Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Bland County skunk tests positive for rabies

Rabid Skunk in Bland County
Rabid Skunk in Bland County(Virginia Department of Health)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A skunk in Bland County has tested positive for rabies, and the health department is urging anyone who may have had contact with the skunk to come forward.

A skunk showing “odd behavior” was seen October 28 in the 100 block of Church Hill Lane, according to the Mount Rogers Health District, Bland County Health Department and Virginia Department of Health, which say the skunk may have had contact with neighborhood cats or dogs.

Anyone or any people in the area whose pets have had contact with a skunk are urged to call the health department at 276-688-3642.

Residents are urged to have their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
I-81 clear after traffic delays
Credit: Amherst Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect

Latest News

November Almanac
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Flu, respiratory illnesses on the rise in Roanoke
BCPS
Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office awarded funding for new school resource officer position