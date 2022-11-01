Hometown Local
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce sponsoring autism workshop

Local author offers support for vibrant health of those on autism spectrum
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Autistic children and adults often have invisible underlying medical conditions that can dramatically affect sleep, language, bowels, behavior and learning, if not supported appropriately.

Janet Lintala is the author of an award-winning book, The Un-Prescription for Autism, supporting vibrant health on the autism spectrum. She talked with us on Here @ Home about this upcoming workshop and how her book outlines simple protocols you can do at home to support gastrointestinal and immune system dysfunction, resulting in better sleep, language, learning, mood and behaviors.

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an autism workshop November 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

