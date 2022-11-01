Hometown Local
Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office awarded funding for new school resource officer position

BCPS
BCPS(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office was awarded grant funding for a new school resource officer (SRO) on October 25th.

The funding will allow every school in Botetourt County to have a resource officer.

“The safety of our children has been and will continue to be a top priority for the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Matt Ward. “From day one, the goal of my office has been to add additional School Resource Officers so that every school in Botetourt County is assigned an officer. We are thankful that the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Gary Larrowe share our priorities, and we are grateful for their continued support in prioritizing school safety.”

The position will be funded over five years with the grant award totaling $236,605.

“School safety is extremely important to Botetourt County,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Richard Bailey. “Part of a safe and secure school environment is to have SROs located at our schools and we are so happy this funding was available to enhance the current SRO program provided by the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.”

