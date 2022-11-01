Hometown Local
Brett Young concert rescheduled to April

Brett Young
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The concert will be at Elmwood Park on April 26th.

The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1st to request one. No refunds will be issued after the deadline and all tickets will automatically be rolled over to the new date.

To request a refund, send an email to refunds@brownpapertickets.com and include your confirmation number.

