Casey Cares Foundation serves critically ill children

Foundation provides families with special experiences
Casey Cares Foundation logo
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Casey Cares Foundation provides families with critically ill children with experiences that enable them to create cherished family memories and allow them to feel “normal.”

The holidays are an especially difficult time for them when everyone else around them is celebrating holiday cheer, but they are having to deal with sterile hospital rooms, doctors, medical bills, isolation, painful treatments, and more.

On Here @ Home, Natalie talked with the founder about this foundation that helps families and how you can get involved.

