Libraries celebrate National Family Literacy Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries is celebrating National Family Literacy Month by offering several resources to the community that can help families who are wanting to teach their kids to be lifelong readers.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked with Amber Lowery, Assistant Director of Youth Services, about Star City Reads and how it promotes literacy in the Roanoke Valley.

For more information, visit roanokeva.gov/library.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.