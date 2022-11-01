Hometown Local
Libraries celebrate National Family Literacy Month

Roanoke Public Libraries Offers Resources to Develop Readers
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries is celebrating National Family Literacy Month by offering several resources to the community that can help families who are wanting to teach their kids to be lifelong readers.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked with Amber Lowery, Assistant Director of Youth Services, about Star City Reads and how it promotes literacy in the Roanoke Valley.

For more information, visit roanokeva.gov/library.

